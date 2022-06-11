High grain prices prompt Japan farmers to grow wheat rather than rice

Newsfrom Japan

More Japanese farmers are planning to lower their rice production and switch to wheat and soybean this year amid rising grain prices caused by Russia's war in Ukraine, according to a government survey. Among Japan's 47 prefectures, 37 said as of the end of April that they will reduce cooking rice acreage from a year earlier, up from the 22 prefectures that responded the same way in the previous January survey, said the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. "An increasing number of farmers are switching to wheat and soybean productions as their global prices are surging," a ministry ...