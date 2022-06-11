Baseball: Ohtani 1-for-4 as Angels resume losing ways against Mets

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 as the Los Angeles Angels succumbed 7-3 to the New York Mets on Friday, a day after snapping their franchise-worst 14-game losing streak. Ohtani, whose two-way excellence helped the Halos end their skid Thursday in a 5-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, extended his hitting streak to seven straight games in the interleague series opener against the Mets. With the Angels trailing 4-2 in the fifth at Angel Stadium, Ohtani singled with two outs before being stranded on second. The Mets opened up with three runs in the second before Brandon Marsh put the Angels on the board ...