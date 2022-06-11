Tennis: Osaka to miss Wimbledon warmup event in Berlin

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the upcoming bett1open in Berlin, the first of two Wimbledon warmup events on grass, according to the Women's Tennis Association. The world's top three -- Poland's Iga Swiatek, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Spaniard Paula Badosa, respectively -- will also miss the WTA 500 tournament opening next week at LTTC Rot-Weiss, the WTA said in a statement on its website. Former world No. 1 Osaka made a first-round exit from the French Open last month, losing 7-5, 6-4 to American Amanda Anisimova after playing with pain in her left Achilles tendon. The 24-year-old ...