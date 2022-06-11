Wind power infrastructure hindering Japan defense radars: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Wind energy infrastructure being installed across Japan was found interfering with Self-Defense Forces radars for detecting missiles, prompting the Defense Ministry to call for changes in some projects, multiple sources related to the matter said Saturday. In some instances, the ministry also called for such infrastructure not to be installed in areas that had been singled out by the government as favorable locations for offshore wind power generation, the sources said. The government is now considering reviewing rules governing wind power installations. While the ministry has not disclosed sp...