Baseball: Ohtani 3-for-4, Walsh hits for cycle as Angels beat Mets

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-4 with a home run, Mike Trout blasted a pair of long bombs and Jared Walsh hit for the cycle Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels overpowered the New York Mets 11-6, knotting their series 1-1. Andrew Velazquez also cleared the fence, while Michael Lorenzen (6-3) threw 6-1/3 innings of one-run ball for the Halos, who bounced back emphatically from their 7-3 loss in Friday's interleague series opener at Angel Stadium. Batting third in the lineup as designated hitter, Ohtani put his team on the board in the first, scoring Brandon Marsh with a long double off right-hander Ca...