Tunnel drilling for Manila's 1st subway set to begin with Japanese aid

The Philippines unveiled Sunday a tunnel drilling machine to start the underground construction of the country's first-ever subway being undertaken with Japanese financial support to ease road congestion in overcrowded Manila. President Rodrigo Duterte, who is stepping down June 30 after a single six-year term as president, led the event that coincided with the Philippines' 124th commemoration of declaring independence from Spain. The Philippines also came under Japanese occupation from 1942 to 1945 during World War II. "Past is past. But until now, Japan has continued to help us to the extent...