Yen falls to fresh 20-yr low vs. U.S. dollar in 135 range

The yen tumbled to the 135 zone against the U.S. dollar in Tokyo on Monday, hitting a fresh 20-year low in anticipation of a further widening of the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States. The Japanese currency briefly sank to its lowest level since February 2002 at one point as expectations grew that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive monetary tightening following the release of higher-than-expected inflation data for May. On the stock market, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average plummeted 735.43 points, or 2.64 percent, from Friday to 27,088.86. The broader To...