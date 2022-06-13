Japan business sentiment negative in April-June on high oil prices

Newsfrom Japan

Business sentiment among major Japanese companies in the April-June period was negative for the second consecutive quarter as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove oil prices higher, government data showed Monday. The confidence index covering firms capitalized at 1 billion yen ($7.4 million) or more logged minus 0.9, compared with minus 7.5 in the January-March period, dragged down by a plunge in auto-related manufacturers at minus 25.4, according to the joint survey by the Finance Ministry and Cabinet Office. The sector was hit by a decrease in production due to parts supply shortages. The figu...