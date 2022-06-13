Soccer: Ex-Japan striker Saito to join S. Korean club Suwon FC

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan international forward Manabu Saito is set to join Suwon FC in the K-League top division in South Korea, pending a physical, a source close to the matter said Monday. The 32-year-old Saito, who underwent right knee surgery in 2017, scored no goals in his first season with Nagoya Grampus in J-League's top flight in 2021 and made just three league appearances this season. He also had spells with J1 sides Yokohama F Marinos and Kawasaki Frontale, and was named to the 2012 London Olympic and 2014 World Cup squads.