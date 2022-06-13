URGENT: Kishida Cabinet's approval rating falls to 56.9%: Kyodo poll

Newsfrom Japan

The approval rating of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet slipped back to 56.9 percent -- having previously risen to 61.5 percent last month, its highest level since he took office in October -- a Kyodo News survey showed Monday. In a three-day nationwide telephone poll conducted from Saturday, 64.1 percent of respondents found his government's response to rising prices inadequate, while 28.1% said its measures to deal with the issue were satisfactory.