Honda venture to sell three-wheel electric scooters in Japan in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Honda Motor Co. said Monday a startup founded by its engineers will start selling a new three-wheel electric scooter domestically this year that allows riders to maintain their balance even at very low speeds. The Striemo is designed to handle bumpy roads or slopes and prevent some of the accidents that have plagued other types of stand-up scooter, the automaker said. Striemo Inc., a Tokyo-based startup established by Honda's engineers, designed the scooter and plans to commence sales in Europe in 2023. The scooter was named Striemo after the company. The venture began accepting applications f...