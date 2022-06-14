Japanese pitcher driven by passion, not paycheck, in indy league

Newsfrom Japan

Jumpei Akanuma is a 26-year-old Japanese pitcher chasing his pro baseball dreams in the Frontier League, far from the spotlight of the major leagues. He plays for the Schaumburg Boomers in the United States' largest and longest-running independent league, having returned to the Illinois-based team after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent delays with his visa. "I'm finally getting my groove back," said the right-hander, who had a no-decision in his May 18 season debut and picked up his first win the following week, on May 24. Akanuma first played for ...