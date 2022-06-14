Tokyo stocks extend losing streak to 3 days on Fed policy fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks extended Tuesday their losing streak to three days, briefly sending the Nikkei index down more than 2 percent, amid heightened concerns over the U.S. economy on expectations the Federal Reserve will become more aggressive in its rate hikes to curb inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 357.58 points, or 1.32 percent, from Monday at 26,629.86. The broader Topix index finished 22.61 points, or 1.19 percent, lower at 1,878.45. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by air transportation, precision instrument and real estate issues.