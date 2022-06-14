Baseball: Darvish pitches gem in Padres' victory over Cubs

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish pitched a season-high eight innings against his former teammates Monday, picking up his sixth win as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in their series opener. Darvish (6-3) threw 107 pitches on his return to Wrigley Field, striking out seven while allowing one run on five hits and no walks. He surrendered the run on Yan Gomes' leadoff homer in the second. Manny Machado helped the Japanese right-hander get the win by breaking a 1-1 tie with his RBI single that sparked a three-run eighth for the Padres. "I survived eight innings by mixing up a variety of pitches," said Da...