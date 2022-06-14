Soccer: Japan handed World Cup wakeup call in 3-0 loss to Tunisia

Newsfrom Japan

Japan sank to a 3-0 defeat against fellow World Cup qualifiers Tunisia in the final of the Kirin Cup on Tuesday, bringing a disappointing end to a run of four games over 13 days. Japan, 23rd in the FIFA rankings, wasted several first-half chances before conceding twice from defensive errors by captain Maya Yoshida against the 35th-ranked North Africans in front of 31,292 at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka. It was Tunisia's first win against Japan, who had won all four previous meetings, including in the 2002 World Cup group stage exactly 20 years ago in Osaka, when the Samurai Blue secured ...