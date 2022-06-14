Hong Kong's iconic floating restaurant shutters after nearly 50 years

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong bid a final farewell to the iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant on Tuesday as it sailed away after 46 years in operation following failed attempts to revitalize the restaurant business. Opened in 1976, the restaurant was a popular tourist destination known for its fresh seafood, traditional Cantonese cuisine and design that resembles a Chinese imperial palace. The famous attraction, featured in several local and international films, has played host to the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Tom Cruise. After nearly half a century in business, however, the restaurant on Hong Kong Island wate...