Bloomberg says China released its Beijing bureau staffer on bail

A member of Bloomberg News's Beijing bureau was released on bail in January, the major U.S. news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Chinese Embassy in Washington. Haze Fan was last seen in December 2020 being escorted from her home by plainclothes security officials, the report said. She was formally arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of committing crimes endangering national security. The news agency said it has not been able to contact Fan. The report quoted the embassy as saying Fan's case remains under investigation while she is out on bail. China and the United States have locked horns o...