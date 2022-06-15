Biden to visit Saudi Arabia in mid-July amid high gas prices

Newsfrom Japan

President Joe Biden will meet with the de facto Saudi Arabian ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his trip to the Middle East in mid-July, the White House said Tuesday, as the United States struggles with high gasoline prices at home amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Visiting Saudi Arabia is a move seen as contrary to the Biden administration's tough stance against the country's human rights record, particularly over the death of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. "The president is not going to change his views on human rights; he made that c...