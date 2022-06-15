Yen tumbles to fresh 24-year-low around 135.60 to dollar

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese currency hit a new 24-year low versus the U.S. dollar during Oceania trading on Wednesday, falling to around 135.60 before edging up to the lower 135 level in early Tokyo trading. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.25-28 yen compared with 135.43-53 yen in New York and 134.42-44 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The quote of around 135.60 yen earlier Wednesday was the dollar's highest level since October 1998. The euro was quoted at $1.0435-0438 and 141.13-21 yen against $1.0412-0422 and 141.03-13 yen in New York and $1.0467-0468 and 140.70-74 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday afternoon. Toky...