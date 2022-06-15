Soccer: Costa Rica tough World Cup opponent for Japan, Moriyasu says

Newsfrom Japan

Japan expects a tough, physical contest against Costa Rica at the World Cup finals in Qatar, Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu said Wednesday. The Central Americans joined Japan, Germany and Spain in Group E after clinching the last spot at the 32-team tournament with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in an intercontinental playoff Tuesday night in Qatar. Former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell, now with Mexican club Monterrey, scored in the third minute to send Costa Rica to their third straight World Cup finals and sixth overall. The Kiwis were reduced to 10 men when substitute Kosta Barbarouses wa...