Kyushu Electric to quit LNG thermal power project with Tokyo Gas

Newsfrom Japan

Kyushu Electric Power Co. said Wednesday it will withdraw from the construction of a thermal power plant near Tokyo with Tokyo Gas Co., as a global shift to greener energy and rising fuel prices have raised concerns about the profitability of the project. But Tokyo Gas, which, like the utility, has a 50 percent stake in the company set up in 2019 for the project, said it will remain part of the plans for the development of the liquefied natural gas plant in Sodegaura, Chiba Prefecture. Kyushu Electric said it had "taken into consideration a myriad of situations surrounding the project" includi...