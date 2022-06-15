Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for deaf travelers

Newsfrom Japan

A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.

In the trial project that began at JR Ueno Station and will run through Dec. 14, East Japan Railway Co. aims to provide the hearing impaired with a safer and more convenient travel experience.

In the service developed in conjunction with Fujitsu Ltd., station announcements and train sounds collected by microphones are converted into text and onomatopoeic descriptions i...