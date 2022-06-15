Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi continues to struggle in loss to Orioles

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi gave up four runs over four-plus innings on Tuesday in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles as he struggled to get back on track after his career-worst start. The 30-year-old southpaw was looking to right the ship after lasting just two-thirds of an inning in last Wednesday's 8-4 road loss to the Kansas City Royals. Kikuchi (2-3) was charged with Tuesday's loss. He struck out four, walked four and surrendered two home runs among five hits. The second homer, by Austin Hays leading off the fifth, prompted Kikuchi's exit at Toronto's Rogers Centre. "Both home run...