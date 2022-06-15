URGENT: Japan to launch entity for infections akin to U.S. CDC: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will create an entity for infectious disease experts similar to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and bolster its crisis response, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday. In a press conference after the end of a 150-day regular Diet session, Kishida said the government will formalize the plan at a task force meeting on Friday. Kishida made the remarks as the coronavirus infection situation has been stabilizing with daily life normalizing. The economy has been recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic shock but rising prices, driven by Russia's war on Ukraine, are now t...