Japanese airline ditches "Z" logo to avoid misunderstanding

Newsfrom Japan

Low-cost carrier Zipair Tokyo Inc. said Wednesday it will ditch its logo featuring the letter Z, a pro-war symbol often seen on Russian military vehicles, to avoid misunderstanding. The president of the wholly owned subsidiary of Japan Airlines Co. told a press conference at Narita airport near Tokyo that some people might see the current logo as indicating the company approves of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "I think some people might feel that way when they see it without any explanation," Shingo Nishida said. The new logo will be a geometric pattern in green, black and white, the company s...