URGENT: Nikkei index opens 2% higher on Wall St., Fed policy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Thursday, with the Nikkei index rising over 2 percent, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street after the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting landed within market expectations. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 536.96 points, or 2.04 percent, from Wednesday to 26,863.12. The broader Topix index was up 32.00 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,887.93. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by transportation equipment, farm and fishery, and insurance issues.