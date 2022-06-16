Baseball: Akiyama to leave Triple-A El Paso, Japan return possible

Newsfrom Japan

Outfielder Shogo Akiyama is expected to split from the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate El Paso and could return to Japanese baseball, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The former standout for the Seibu Lions of Japan's Pacific League is looking for a new team and will consider joining a Nippon Professional Baseball club, according to the source. Akiyama signed with the Cincinnati Reds as a free agent in 2020. In 142 major league games over two seasons, he averaged .224 with 21 RBIs and no home runs. The Reds released the 34-year-old with one year left on his three-year, $2...