Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on Wall St., Fed policy meeting

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly rising over 2 percent, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street after the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting came within market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 367.89 points, or 1.40 percent, from Wednesday to 26,694.05. The broader Topix index was up 23.36 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,879.29. Every industry category on the top-tier Prime Market gained ground, except for marine transportation issues. Gainers were led by farm and fishery, transportation equipment, and precision instrume...