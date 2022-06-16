Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 10 games in loss for Angels

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to a 10th straight game Wednesday, but the Los Angeles Angels left their rally too late in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani tripled on a line-drive to right in the top of the ninth at Dodger Stadium, breaking up a no-hitter by Tyler Anderson with one out and the Angels trailing 4-0. The two-way star scored on Matt Duffy's single before Craig Kimbrel secured the final two outs to extinguish the comeback. Ohtani finished 1-for-4 with a run, having struck out twice. Anderson (8-0) fanned eight and was charged with one run on a solitary hit an...