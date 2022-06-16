Nikkei snaps 4-day losing streak on relief after Fed policy outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Thursday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day losing streak, lifted by overnight gains on Wall Street after the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting came within market expectations. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 105.04 points, or 0.40 percent, from Wednesday at 26,431.20. The broader Topix index finished 11.88 points, or 0.64 percent, higher at 1,867.81. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by farm and fishery, textile and apparel, and transportation equipment issues.