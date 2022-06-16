Baseball: "Last Samurai" Watanabe offers encouragement to Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

Movie star Ken Watanabe offered a message of encouragement to Japanese compatriot Shohei Ohtani when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Wednesday's Los Angeles Dodgers-Los Angeles Angels game. Watanabe, nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the "The Last Samurai," was a guest of honor at the Dodgers' "Japanese Heritage Night." "I have sympathy for him (Ohtani) as one who is continuing to challenge the unknown," the 62-year-old actor said. "I am looking forward to the results and success he can produce this year if he can avoid injury." Fans at Dodger Stadium were treated t...