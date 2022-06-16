Gov't revokes sunken Hokkaido boat operator's license

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's transport ministry on Thursday revoked the license of the operator of a tour boat that sunk off Hokkaido about two months ago leaving 14 people dead and 12 missing, marking the heaviest administrative penalty ever imposed under the maritime transportation law. An official at the ministry said the 19-ton Kazu I's operator "has repeatedly violated the law and shows no indication for improvement. If we allow it to continue its business, there is a high probability that a serious accident will occur again." The ministry took the action after confirming that the Shari-based operator Shireto...