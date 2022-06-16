Operator of major Japan restaurant review site ordered to pay damages

Newsfrom Japan

A Japanese court on Thursday ordered the operator of Tabelog, a popular restaurant review website, to pay about 38.4 million yen ($286,000) in damages to a Korean barbeque chain, judging that its rating algorithm is unfairly designed for chain outlets. The Tokyo District Court found that the site operator Kakaku.com Inc. violated the antimonopoly law saying its algorithm, which uniformly lowered scores of chain restaurants, is considered an "abuse of dominant bargaining position." In the lawsuit, the Tokyo-based Hanryumura had claimed the scores for about 20 outlets of its Korean barbecue chai...