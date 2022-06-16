G-7 ministers to meet next week with focus on food crisis

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven major developed nations are arranging a ministerial meeting in Germany late next week to discuss food shortages in regions such as Africa highly reliant on Ukrainian grain imports, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, diplomatic sources said Thursday. The envisaged meeting will lay the groundwork for a three-day G-7 summit to be held from June 26 in Schloss Elmau in southern Germany, where the food crisis is also expected to be on the agenda, according to the sources. Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is considering attending the talks online and expected to explain t...