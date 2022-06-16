Dow briefly slips below 30,000 for 1st time in 17 months

Newsfrom Japan

The Dow index briefly fell below the 30,000 line Thursday for the first time in around 17 months as investors dumped shares on growing fears that aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to tame high inflation may derail the U.S. economic recovery. The 30-issue Dow Jones Industrial Average temporarily lost more than 700 points in morning trading compared with Wednesday, slipping under the threshold for the first time since late January 2021. Following the Fed's decision to raise the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage point the previous day, the largest hike since 1994, the Bank ...