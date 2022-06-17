U.S. to launch global infrastructure project at G-7 to counter China

Newsfrom Japan

The United States will launch a global infrastructure partnership at the Group of Seven summit in Germany later this month to provide an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday. At the G-7 summit held in Britain in June last year, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan plus the European Union agreed to roll out a new infrastructure program for the developing world. Sullivan seemed to be indicating the formal launch of the program. "When the president goes to the G-7...he will be launching a pa...