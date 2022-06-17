Main events scheduled for June 20-26

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 20-26: June 20 (Mon) -- Osaka District Court to hand down ruling over whether government's nonrecognition of marriage equality is unconstitutional in a case brought by three same-sex couples in Aichi, Kyoto and Kagawa prefectures. June 21 (Tues) -- No major events. June 22 (Wed) -- Official campaigning to start for House of Councillors election on July 10. -- Official campaigning to start for Shiga gubernatorial election on July 10. -- Bank of Japan to release minutes for April 27-28 policy meeting. June 23 (Thurs) -- Okinawa to mark 77th anniversary of ...