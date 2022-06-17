URGENT: BOJ maintains ultralow rate policy, diverges further from peers

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its ultralow rate policy as widely expected, drawing a sharp contrast with global counterparts amid surging inflation. At its two-day policy-setting meeting, the Japanese central bank decided to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent, while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent. The BOJ's resolve to cap a rise in the benchmark 10-year yield above 0.25 percent has been increasingly tested by investors expecting the central bank to tweak its monetary policy. Its dovish stance on monetary policy has sharply weakened ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan