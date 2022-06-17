URGENT: BOJ maintains ultralow rate policy, diverges further from peers

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Friday maintained its ultralow rate policy as widely expected, drawing a sharp contrast with global counterparts amid surging inflation. At its two-day policy-setting meeting, the Japanese central bank decided to set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent, while guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent. The BOJ's resolve to cap a rise in the benchmark 10-year yield above 0.25 percent has been increasingly tested by investors expecting the central bank to tweak its monetary policy. Its dovish stance on monetary policy has sharply weakened ...