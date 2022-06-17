Japan gov't to allocate up to 476 bil. yen to TSMC chip plant

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government will allocate up to 476 billion yen ($3.6 billion) to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. subsidiary to use in funding the ongoing construction of a plant in southwestern Japan, the industry minister said Friday. Amid global semiconductor shortages, Japan is aiming to bolster chip supply capacity to improve the nation's economic security by supporting the subsidiary of the world's largest contract chipmaker. The government backed the plan by Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc., a joint venture of TSMC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and Denso Corp....