Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on U.S., Europe rate hike fears

Tokyo stocks ended sharply down Friday, with the Nikkei closing at a one-month low, following sell-offs in international markets overnight on fears over the adverse global economic impact of monetary tightening by U.S. and European central banks. The yen briefly plummeted against the U.S. dollar immediately after the Bank of Japan said it had decided to keep its ultraeasy monetary policy intact at its policy meeting, drawing a sharp contrast with global counterparts amid surging inflation. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 468.20 points, or 1.77 percent, from Thursday at 25,963.00,...