Japan names budget chief Chatani as top finance bureaucrat

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Friday named Eiji Chatani, director general of the Finance Ministry's Budget Bureau, as the country's new top finance bureaucrat. Chatani, 58, will succeed Koji Yano as vice finance minister, the top bureaucratic post at Japan's most powerful ministry, taking effect next Friday, the Finance Ministry said. Masato Kanda, 57, retained his post as the country's top currency diplomat after he was appointed as vice finance minister for international affairs last summer. Hirotsugu Shinkawa, 59, will take over as the director general of the ministry's Budget Bureau. Chatani,...