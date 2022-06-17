Baseball: Ohtani's 2-way excellence spurs Angels to win over Mariners

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani threw six shutout innings and extended his hitting streak to 11 games Thursday to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners. Delivering another sterling two-way performance, the reigning American League MVP struck out six, limited Seattle to three hits and a pair of walks and batted 2-for-4 as designated hitter. He tied his personal-best hitting streak in the majors with singles in the third and fifth for the Halos, who snapped a three-game skid at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. Mike Trout belted a two-run homer to open the scoring with two out in the top of th...