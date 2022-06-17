Thailand to end registration, COVID insurance for all arrivals July 1

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand said Friday it will revoke pass registration and required coronavirus insurance for all people arriving in the Southeast Asian country on July 1. The measure, approved by the country's Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan o-cha, is designed to bring tourists back to Thailand as a way of spurring economic growth. The Thai government will also no longer require citizens to wear face masks when they are outside but still recommend that people in especially vulnerable groups wear masks when they are in a crowded area. From July 1, arrivals wil...