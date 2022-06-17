1,300 apply for Japan entry since tours reopen as COVID fears ease

Economy Society Travel Guide to Japan

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

More than 1,300 people have applied to travel to Japan on guided tours since the country restarted visa procedures to accept some leisure visitors from abroad a week ago as worries about the COVID-19 pandemic wane, a government agency said Friday.

Koichi Wada, who heads the Japan Tourism Agency, said at a press conference that over 300 applications have been received for June, with around 1,000 from July onward.

The very first group comprising a small number of people arrived in Japan on Wednesday, he said, without revealing their nationalities.

Wada said he expects entries to Japan to “rise s...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Society Kyodo News