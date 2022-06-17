WTO promises food security in 1st declaration issued in over 6 yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Members of the World Trade Organization pledged in the first ministerial declaration in six and a half years Friday to ensure food security amid soaring prices and trade disruptions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Representatives from 164 countries and regions, including Russia, agreed on the importance of not imposing export prohibitions or restrictions that are inconsistent with WTO rules out of consideration for developing countries at risk of food shortages. The ministers warned that rising prices of food and farm products, as well as increasing energy and transportation costs, cou...