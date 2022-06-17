Baseball: Hawks hit record 4 HRs off Tanaka, close on 1st place

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks became the first Japanese team to hit four home runs in one game off Masahiro Tanaka in Friday's 9-4 win over the Rakuten Eagles. The win at PayPay Dome, moved the Hawks to within a half-game of the Pacific League-leading Eagles on the first night of play after Japanese pro baseball's three-week interleague session ended Sunday. Tanaka (4-6) had allowed as many as four home runs in one game in MLB, but never in Japan. He allowed seven runs, also his worst figure here, over five innings. The Hawks' most feared hitter, Yuki Yanagita, opened the bombardment in the first inning ...