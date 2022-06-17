Japan lower house speaker Hosoda sues publisher over sexual scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda on Friday filed a damages suit against the publisher of a popular weekly magazine that recently ran reports about his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters, according to his lawyer. Calling the reports of the Shukan Bunshun magazine groundless and defamatory, the 78-year-old ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker demanded that Bungeishunju Ltd. pay him 22 million yen ($165,000) in damages and publish an apology ad. The magazine's editorial department said it is "regrettable" that Hosoda, who serves as "top of the highest organ ...