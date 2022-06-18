U.S., EU, Japan eye curbing methane emissions in oil, gas sector

Newsfrom Japan

The United States, the European Union and countries such as Japan on Friday agreed to enhance efforts to achieve a goal of reducing global methane emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030, targeting emissions in the oil and gas sector. Under the Global Methane Pledge Energy Pathway launched the same day, nations are encouraged to eliminate "as soon as possible, and no later than 2030" routine flaring, a process of burning off excess gas during the production of crude oil and natural gas. "The oil and gas sector contributes roughly one-quarter of all anthropogenic methane emissions due to flari...