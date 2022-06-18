U.S. regulators OK use of COVID vaccines in kids as young as 6 months

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. regulators on Friday authorized the emergency use of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. to include children as young as 6 months old. "We are the first country to protect our youngest children with COVID-19 vaccines," President Joe Biden said in a statement, emphasizing the effectiveness and safety of the inoculations. In the United States, the Pfizer vaccine had so far been authorized for use in individuals 5 years of age and older, while the Moderna vaccine had been approved for use in adults at least 18 years old. The latest authorization by the Food and Dru...