Basketball: Okoye, Miyazawa lead Japanese domination of Turkey

Monica Okoye poured in 15 points, and Yuki Miyazawa added 14 as Japan dominated Turkey 77-49 in the opening game of their international women's exhibition series Saturday. The Olympic silver medalists created easy transition buckets off turnovers while holding their opponents to just 39 percent shooting from inside the arc. The 23-year-old Okoye also led the team with three steals and was a perfect 4-from-4 from the free-throw line. The final score at Chiba Port Arena flattered the visitors, who led fourth-quarter scoring 11-6 with the game already well out of hand. Japan head coach Toru Onzuk...